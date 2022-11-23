Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Trading Up 0.2%

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 147.50 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 146.25 ($1.73). Approximately 399,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 193,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146 ($1.73).

Henderson European Focus Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £315.96 million and a P/E ratio of 2,135.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48.

About Henderson European Focus Trust

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

