Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Stock Price Down 24.1%

Hermes Pacific Investments plc (LON:HPAC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 24.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.30). Approximately 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.71).

Hermes Pacific Investments Trading Down 24.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 144.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44.

About Hermes Pacific Investments

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

