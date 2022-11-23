HEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $15.75 Billion (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One HEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $15.75 billion and approximately $3.75 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HEX has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.
HEX Profile
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
