Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,845. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.41. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

