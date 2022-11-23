Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.38 Per Share

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.38 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

Shares of HIFS stock opened at $270.32 on Wednesday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $242.99 and a 52 week high of $432.19. The company has a market capitalization of $581.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 39.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 16.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter worth about $283,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.