Hiscox (HCXLF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hiscox (OTCMKTS: HCXLF):

11/22/2022 – Hiscox had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,208 ($14.28) to GBX 1,145 ($13.54).

11/8/2022 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,200 ($14.19) to GBX 1,230 ($14.54).

11/4/2022 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 990 ($11.71) to GBX 1,015 ($12.00).

11/3/2022 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 925 ($10.94) to GBX 975 ($11.53).

11/3/2022 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($10.64) to GBX 930 ($11.00).

10/24/2022 – Hiscox had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,045 ($12.36) to GBX 990 ($11.71).

10/18/2022 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,140 ($13.48) to GBX 1,200 ($14.19).

10/17/2022 – Hiscox had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 950 ($11.23) to GBX 925 ($10.94).

10/13/2022 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 880 ($10.41) to GBX 900 ($10.64).

10/13/2022 – Hiscox had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,212 ($14.33) to GBX 1,208 ($14.28).

10/10/2022 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,225 ($14.49) to GBX 1,331 ($15.74).

Hiscox Stock Performance

HCXLF remained flat at $11.61 on Wednesday. Hiscox Ltd has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

