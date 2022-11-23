Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Trading Down 4.3%

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $18.76. Approximately 6,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 138,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Holly Energy Partners Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.18). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 84.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 441,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 584,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 55,291 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 41,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 21.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Featured Articles

