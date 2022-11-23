Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given a $2.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) received a $2.00 price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HMPT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Point Capital to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush raised Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Home Point Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.84.

Shares of HMPT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. 22,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,530. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.22. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

