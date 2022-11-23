Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Trading Down 12.5%

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Rating) shares fell 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 102,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 159,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Honey Badger Silver

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. The company's flagship project is the Thunder Bay Polymetallic Silver Project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario.

