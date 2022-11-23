Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Lessened by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 41.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.88. 26,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.56. The company has a market cap of $147.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.38.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

