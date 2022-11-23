Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) is DG Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

DG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,908 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for 6.0% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $16,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $744,453,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,645,000 after purchasing an additional 827,583 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,135,000 after purchasing an additional 801,217 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 60.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,910,000 after purchasing an additional 683,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,605,000 after purchasing an additional 537,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.2 %

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.41. The stock had a trading volume of 27,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,759. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.30.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

