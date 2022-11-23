Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 1,096.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,645,000 after buying an additional 827,583 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,605,000 after purchasing an additional 537,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,928,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,364,000 after purchasing an additional 283,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

HZNP stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $77.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,759. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

