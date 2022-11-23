Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Stock Holdings Increased by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 295,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Hovnanian Enterprises makes up approximately 4.5% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $12,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOV traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $287.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $133.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $767.59 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 215.92% and a net margin of 7.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.