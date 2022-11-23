HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in HP were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of HP by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of HP by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in HP by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

