HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.20-3.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.71.

HP Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in HP by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 179,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in HP by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,978 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,899 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 87,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

