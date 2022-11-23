HSBC Downgrades Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) to Reduce

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KREVF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keppel REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Keppel REIT from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

Get Keppel REIT alerts:

Keppel REIT Stock Performance

Keppel REIT stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Keppel REIT has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74.

About Keppel REIT

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.