H&T Group (LON:HAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $490.00

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 490 ($5.79) and last traded at GBX 485.05 ($5.74), with a volume of 87429 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 485 ($5.73).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 456.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 414.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £212.69 million and a PE ratio of 2,552.63.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

