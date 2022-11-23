Humanscape Trading 5.2% Higher This Week (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for $0.0901 or 0.00000547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $10.13 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.42 or 0.08667617 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00471392 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,759.80 or 0.28922843 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

