Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

HUN stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

