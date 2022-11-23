IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Trading Down 3.5%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG)’s share price fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.91. 104,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,340,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.
Several brokerages have weighed in on IAG. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.43.
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.
