IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.46

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.46 and traded as low as $18.30. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 4,916 shares changing hands.
IF Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.54.
IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IF Bancorp
IF Bancorp Company Profile
IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IF Bancorp (IROQ)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.