IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.46

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.46 and traded as low as $18.30. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 4,916 shares changing hands.

IF Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.54.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Rating ) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. IF Bancorp makes up approximately 0.4% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 0.81% of IF Bancorp worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

