IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Gap Up to $14.45

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.45, but opened at $15.10. IMAX shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 215 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX Trading Up 4.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of IMAX

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.39 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 0.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 272,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 12.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of IMAX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in IMAX by 6.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its position in IMAX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.