Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

IMUX has been the topic of several research reports. Aegis cut their price target on Immunic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Immunic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Immunic stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Immunic has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Immunic in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Immunic by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunic in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Immunic by 30.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Immunic by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

