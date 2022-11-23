ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.20

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.24 ($0.03), with a volume of 361569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.31 ($0.03).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.98. The stock has a market cap of £7.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

