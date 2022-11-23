IndiGG (INDI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $107,736.74 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0946 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IndiGG has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

