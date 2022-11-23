Insider Buying: Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) CEO Acquires 4,504,505 Shares of Stock

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) CEO Tony Aquila purchased 4,504,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,737,160 shares in the company, valued at $61,868,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Tony Aquila also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Tony Aquila purchased 200,000 shares of Canoo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00.
Canoo Price Performance
Shares of GOEV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,516,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. Canoo Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $13.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOEV shares. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of Canoo from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
About Canoo
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.
Featured Stories
