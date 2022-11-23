Insider Buying: Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) CEO Acquires 4,504,505 Shares of Stock

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) CEO Tony Aquila purchased 4,504,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,737,160 shares in the company, valued at $61,868,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tony Aquila also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Tony Aquila purchased 200,000 shares of Canoo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00.

Shares of GOEV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,516,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. Canoo Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $13.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canoo by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,777,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Canoo by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,781,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,628 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Canoo by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,650,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 832,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Canoo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,404,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 168,288 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Canoo by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 56,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOEV shares. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of Canoo from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

