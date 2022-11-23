Insider Buying: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.77. 3,652,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,014,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $452,162,000 after buying an additional 276,360 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,811,000 after buying an additional 5,543,237 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,701,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,607,000 after buying an additional 871,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,779,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,430,000 after buying an additional 194,468 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

