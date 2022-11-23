Insider Buying: WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Insider Purchases C$127,443.75 in Stock

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 52,500 shares of WildBrain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.43 per share, with a total value of C$127,443.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,048,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,080,204.62.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 103,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.33 per share, with a total value of C$240,916.95.

Shares of WILD opened at C$2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$462.22 million and a P/E ratio of 26.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.43. WildBrain Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.84 and a 1 year high of C$3.79.

WILD has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

