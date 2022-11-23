Insider Buying: WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Insider Purchases C$127,443.75 in Stock

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 52,500 shares of WildBrain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.43 per share, with a total value of C$127,443.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,048,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,080,204.62.
Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 103,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.33 per share, with a total value of C$240,916.95.
WildBrain Stock Performance
Shares of WILD opened at C$2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$462.22 million and a P/E ratio of 26.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.43. WildBrain Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.84 and a 1 year high of C$3.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About WildBrain
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.
Further Reading
