Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) Director John L. Shields sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $12,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,161 shares in the company, valued at $245,274.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EverQuote Price Performance

EVER stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 182,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,311. The company has a market capitalization of $358.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.28 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. Analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.