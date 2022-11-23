Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) Director John L. Shields sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $12,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,161 shares in the company, valued at $245,274.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
EVER stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 182,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,311. The company has a market capitalization of $358.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $17.59.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.28 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. Analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
