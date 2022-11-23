Insider Selling: FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Daniel M. Testa sold 1,200 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $23,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,107.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FVCBankcorp Trading Up 0.7 %

FVCBankcorp stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. 29,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.31.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FVCBankcorp

About FVCBankcorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 58.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.