Insider Selling: ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ICF International Stock Performance

Shares of ICF International stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,376. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.55. ICF International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICFI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in ICF International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 75,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in ICF International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 385,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,333,000 after buying an additional 37,903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ICF International by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 87,273 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

