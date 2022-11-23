Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CAO Sells 10,803 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $218,760.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jason Waldron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 11th, Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of Liberty Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $172,037.32.
Liberty Global Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.77. 892,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,192. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Global (LBTYA)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.