Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CAO Sells 10,803 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $218,760.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Waldron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Global alerts:

On Friday, November 11th, Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of Liberty Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $172,037.32.

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.77. 892,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,192. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 387.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.