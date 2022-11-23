Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells 139,580 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,122,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,111,715. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,670,000 after purchasing an additional 275,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,547,000 after buying an additional 659,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,130,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,347,000 after buying an additional 4,925,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after buying an additional 13,219,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.