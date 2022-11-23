Insider Selling: PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells 3,290 Shares of Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,290 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $177,890.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,128,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,438,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $249,936.00.

PC Connection Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.77. 24,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,301. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PC Connection by 62.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in PC Connection in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in PC Connection by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

