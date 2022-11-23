Insider Selling: The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) CMO Sells 18,111 Shares of Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) CMO Andrew J. Stiffelman sold 18,111 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $126,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,223. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Real Good Food Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ RGF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Good Food

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Real Good Food by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

