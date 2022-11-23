Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Trading Down 3.2%

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 148,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 752,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISPO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Inspirato from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Inspirato from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspirato has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISPO. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Inspirato during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Inspirato during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspirato during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspirato during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Inspirato during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000.
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.
