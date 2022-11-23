Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up to $9.41

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.41, but opened at $9.74. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -941.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Integral Ad Science

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 11.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 14.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

