Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up to $9.41

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.41, but opened at $9.74. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.
Integral Ad Science Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -941.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Featured Articles
