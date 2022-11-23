Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,377 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.95. 264,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,052,440. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

