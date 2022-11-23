Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Down to $2.33

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 2.33, but opened at 2.21. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at 2.21, with a volume of 11,870 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.90 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.11.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.04 by -0.05. The firm had revenue of 162.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 176.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,986,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Phoenician Capital LLC increased its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,536,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 14,819.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 963,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 956,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

