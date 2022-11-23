Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.48 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 1,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 56,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IFS shares. Grupo Santander upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.44. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $428.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.97 million. Research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $609,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Featured Articles

