Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,913,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 535,896 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,119,000. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $801,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $18.94. 702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,708. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

