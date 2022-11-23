Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.13. 434,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 378,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.