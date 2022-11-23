Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:PNQI) Shares Down 1.4%

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:PNQI – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $113.91 and last traded at $114.64. 15,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 33,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.26.
Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.47.
