Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.63 and last traded at $50.63. Approximately 866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.44.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.