Invesco Water Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:PHO) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:PHO – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.58 and last traded at $52.30. 58,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 121,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.18.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90.
