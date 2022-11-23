Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 23rd (ACM, ASIX, BRDG, CG, CRWD, CUBI, DE, GCMG, HMPT, HOG)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 23rd:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was given a $94.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was given a $52.00 price target by analysts at Piper Sandler.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) was given a $13.50 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was given a $36.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was given a $210.00 target price by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was given a $45.00 price target by analysts at Stephens.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $415.00 to $492.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $406.00 to $470.00.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) was given a $10.50 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) was given a $2.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was given a $49.00 target price by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $30.00 target price by analysts at Evercore ISI.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was given a $45.50 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was given a $450.00 target price by analysts at Evercore ISI.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was given a $4.25 price target by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was given a $76.00 price target by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) was given a $11.50 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was given a $112.00 price target by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was given a $120.00 target price by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was given a $8.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) was given a $110.00 target price by analysts at Evercore ISI.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) was given a $31.50 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was given a $25.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) was given a $4.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was given a $83.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was given a $190.00 price target by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

