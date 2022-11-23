Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Natural Alternatives International (NAII)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ: NAII):

11/21/2022 – Natural Alternatives International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Natural Alternatives International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

NASDAQ NAII opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.77. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.84%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Natural Alternatives International worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

