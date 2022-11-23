Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Natural Alternatives International (NAII)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ: NAII):
- 11/21/2022 – Natural Alternatives International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – Natural Alternatives International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance
NASDAQ NAII opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.77. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.84%.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
