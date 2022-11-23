Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading 7.8% Higher

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.77. 23,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,116,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Invitae to $2.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.04.

Invitae Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $684.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $133.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 617.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invitae by 452.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 98,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 18,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,624,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,196,000 after buying an additional 544,941 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

