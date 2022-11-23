Invitoken Trading 1% Higher This Week (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last week, Invitoken has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Invitoken token can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00009685 BTC on major exchanges. Invitoken has a total market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $64,606.58 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.45 or 0.08422724 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00476712 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,842.30 or 0.29248233 BTC.

Invitoken Token Profile

Invitoken was first traded on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

