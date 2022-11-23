Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Gap Up to $42.20

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.20, but opened at $43.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 491 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IONS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.64 and a beta of 0.55.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
